Mon Jun 08, 2020
INP
June 8, 2020

Shahbaz Sharif appearing before NAB tomorrow

National

INP
June 8, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appear before the NAB tomorrow (Tuesday). Shahbaz took this decision after consulting his legal team. The NAB had summoned Shahbaz in assets beyond means and money-laundering case. Earlier, the Lahore High Court granted interim bail to the Opposition Leader of the National Assembly till June 17 and barred NAB from arresting him.

