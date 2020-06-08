Shahbaz Sharif appearing before NAB tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appear before the NAB tomorrow (Tuesday). Shahbaz took this decision after consulting his legal team. The NAB had summoned Shahbaz in assets beyond means and money-laundering case. Earlier, the Lahore High Court granted interim bail to the Opposition Leader of the National Assembly till June 17 and barred NAB from arresting him.