2 girls reunited

Ichhra investigation police reunited two girls with their families. The girls have been identified as Zeenat Suhail and Maira Akram. Ichhra investigation police also arrested two alleged thieves namely Ali Raza and Awais. Meanwhile, Sabzazar investigation police arrested three proclaimed offenders; Zulfiqar, Khalil and Khursheed.