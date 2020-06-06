SOPs-defying areas to face lockdown: governor

LAHORE PUNJAB Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that people who are not implementing coronavirus SOPs will be strictly punished and the areas where people are not following SOPs will undergo strict lockdown in coming days.We will not let America and Germany like situation happen in Pakistan.

There is no possibility of neglecting coronavirus SOPs even for a single second. We all will have to play a role in fighting Covid-19 in Pakistan. I am requesting people again and again to follow coronavirus SOPs, stay at home and follow all government precautionary measures in letter and spirit. We will not let families of Covid-19 victims alone in their difficult time. He was addressing media at Governor House here Friday while receiving 100,000-kg flour donation from Muhammad Rafiq of Faisalabad.

The governor said that Coronavirus was increasing day by day in Pakistan. Mortality rate in Pakistan is also increasing and it is highest in South Asia. Our virus cases have surpassed China in numbers. We have only single option which is strictly implementing SOPs and we will have no other option than to re-impose lockdown if virus cases surge continues. We can’t allow horrific situation like USA and Germany to happen in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for Governor House issued a statement that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar took stern notice of the case of a woman being harassed by a doctor of Governor House. The doctor has been sacked immediately from Governor House Lahore. He directed CCPO Lahore to proceed as per law and merit. According to spokesperson for Governor House, Ch Sarwar took strict action when this matter came into his knowledge. He has sought a report within 24 hours.

INDUSTRIES DIRECTED TO FOLLOW SOPs: Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Friday directed all industrial units situated in the vicinity to take various possible precautions against coronavirus. Chairman FIEDMC, Mian Kashif Ashfaq, presiding over a meeting of top management of the operational industrial units, said they must strictly follow the guidelines given by the government to avoid coronavirus.

He said the protocol must include employees’ screening while entering the premises with thermal sensors, asking them to avoid handshake and cleaning hands with sanitizers, keeping sufficient distance at workplace and canteen, sanitizing the conveyance vehicles and filling them with half the capacity, spraying of disinfectants in and around the industrial cities premises. A ppreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he said the both the federal and provincial governments were taking every possible step to protect the people’s lives. He urged upon the general public to cooperate with the government in implementing its decisions regarding the prevention of the virus. He said that the government, general public and the media together could fight the war against the corona effectively. Mian Kashif said help desk had been established in FIEDMC head office to provide information, guidelines and preventive measures to employees about coronavirus