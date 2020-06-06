SELD plans to move state-run schools online

The School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) Sindh has vowed to move state-run schools online.

A notification issued on Tuesday reads: “Since all public and private schools in Sindh are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, everybody has been advised for staying at home. In such circumstances, online distance teaching and learning is the only option that can serve the purpose to facilitate our children’s continual learning”

The SELD in collaboration with UNICEF and Microsoft has established an online digital platform for the students of six to 12 grades, it said. “This is a contemporary distance education mechanism built with a purpose to facilitate online continual teaching and learning processes across the province,” it added.

“As of now, a group of 75 master trainers have been trained to conduct online large-scale training of teachers to establish digital classrooms and continue to teach their students. Moreover, a pilot exercise has also been successfully conducted with 81 teachers and 1980 students of the SELD schools to test the viability of the digital classroom platform”