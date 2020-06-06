Officials vow to ensure SOPs’ implementation

MARDAN: Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir has urged the shopkeepers, traders and public to adopt SOPs for protection against coronavirus.

“The district administration would go to any extent to implement the SOPs issued by the government for containing coronavirus,” he said while speaking at a press conference at his office. Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Naik Mohammad, ADC Mushtaq Hussain and other officials were also present on the occasion. Abid Wazir added that the establishment of coronavirus testing laboratory at Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) improved the testing capacity in the district. He added that district administration has started imposing fines on citizens for not wearing facemasks while roaming in the city. Abid Wazir said that Begut Gunj bazaar was sealed for violation of SOPs but later it was de-sealed after traders assured their implementation.