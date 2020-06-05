PML-N MPA, MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari tested positive

ISLAMABAD: PML-N MPA from Pakpattan Mian Naveed Ali and MQM Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari have been tested positive for coronavirus.

During a telephonic conversation, Naveed told Geo News that his condition had deteriorated over the past few days after he experienced virus symptoms including fever, following which he got himself tested.

After the test result came back positive, the PML-N lawmaker said he had isolated himself at home and his condition was better now.

He also thanked all those who prayed for his speedy recovery. A day earlier, two provincial assembly lawmakers succumbed to Covid-19.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala died after being on ventilator for a few days.

According to DC Shahid Ali Khan, Kakakhel had tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago. “Mian Jamsheduddin was on ventilator for the last three days and passed away in the morning,” Khan had said.

“Mian Jamsheduddin’s son Mian Omar has recovered from coronavirus while other family members have tested negative for it,” he had added.

Meanwhile, Cheema, a member of the Punjab Assembly, had been admitted to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) after contracting the virus.

He had been on a ventilator since Eid, according to hospital officials. He also suffered from heart ailments, said the officials.

Faisal Sabzwari Thursday said he has contracted the coronavirus after some members of his family tested positive.

“In the past few days my parents, my wife and two of my [three] daughters contracted the virus,” he said on Twitter. Among my family, only my second oldest daughter and Madiha [his wife] tested negative, he added.

Requesting friends and loved ones to pray for their recovery, he urged everyone to be cautious and follow the protocols for prevention against the deadly respiratory disease.

“For God sake be careful be safe because there is no space in the hospitals,” Sabzwari added.