KP govt sacks hundreds of employees

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to terminate hundreds of employees associated with different projects in merged tribal districts.

In this regard, the provincial government in the first phase has issued termination notices to 732 project employees of Livestock Department according to which their jobs will end on July 01.

Sources said the duration of contract of over 3,000 employees of 118 projects in merged tribal districts is expiring on July 01, 2020. Despite repeated demands by the employees for regularisation, the government has instead decided to sack all of them.

The most affected employees are from the Health Department where 1,855 employees of 33 projects are being sacked. The other affected employees are associated with Livestock, Agriculture, Planning and Development, Minerals, FDA and other departments.

The one-month termination notices to sacked employees have also asked them to hand over the assets of respective departments to concerned stores. They have been informed that their services are no longer required after expiry of their contracts.

Dr Naeem, a project employee of the Livestock Department, said some employees are associated with the department for last 16 years and now they have been suddenly informed that they have been sacked. He said the termination of 732 Livestock employees means end of livelihood for as many families. He said he has dedicated a long period of his professional career to his job and in return now he has received a termination letter just for the reason that tribal districts have been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.