SSP Remand extended: Tatla murder accused remand extended

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Thursday extended 14-day judicial remand of Senior Superintendent of Police Mufakhar Adeel and co-accused Assad Bhatti, both accused of killing former Assistant Attorney General Shahbaz Tatla. The jail authorities didn’t produce the accused before the court due to coronavirus situation after which the court extended his judicial remand for 14 days.

It is pertinent to mention that Mufakhar had surrendered himself to the Lahore police. The SSP after allegedly killing his friend had remained hidden in Gilgit-Baltistan for a month. The police claimed that the SSP after his surrender had confessed that he first strangled former law officer and then burnt his body in an acid drum. Sources claimed that Mufakhar murdered the former law officer for honour as it was alleged that Shahbaz had illicit relations with the wife of the police officer.

The accused planned murder of Tatla with the connivance of their mutual friend Asad Bhatti. Police claimed that the SSP confessed to have arranged a drum and acid from a local market and murdered Tatla in a house located in Faisal Town which he had taken on rent for the purpose.