Agha, Aamir condole Munir’s death

LAHORE: Former Test cricketers Agha Zahid and Aamir Sohail has expressed their deep grievances over the sad demise of city’s leading organiser Munir Ahmed, who was also president of Khan Sports Club.

Munir had a paralysis attack and breathed his last at a local hospital after a brief while.

The two former Test cricketers expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and said: “May Allah Almighty, rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”