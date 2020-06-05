What's the point in having a government regulator – if no one is regulating? Why is there a shortage of petroleum products in the country? And when will the prices of engine lubricants come down, now that oil has hit rock bottom?

Instead of maintaining a deafening silence, Ogra and the concerned minister should come on TV and answer some questions. People were expecting better governance from the PTI’s government. How long do we have to wait?

P S Ahmed

Islamabad