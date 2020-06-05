close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 5, 2020

What's the point?

Newspost

 
June 5, 2020

What's the point in having a government regulator – if no one is regulating? Why is there a shortage of petroleum products in the country? And when will the prices of engine lubricants come down, now that oil has hit rock bottom?

Instead of maintaining a deafening silence, Ogra and the concerned minister should come on TV and answer some questions. People were expecting better governance from the PTI’s government. How long do we have to wait?

P S Ahmed

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost