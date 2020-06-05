Army to help combat locust: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that the Army will make all possible resources available to help the civil administration in combating locust threat during a visit to the National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) here on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief stressed that effective control operations are essential for ensuring food security in the country and in mitigating the negative economic impact. The government has already declared national emergency in this regard.

Gen Bajwa was briefed by Engineer-in-Chief Lt-Gen Moazzam Ejaz, Chief Coordinator of the NLCC, about the efforts being undertaken to counter the locust threat. The Army chief appreciated the NLCC’s role in synergising national efforts in line with the National Action Plan.