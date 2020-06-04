Writer Asif Farrukhi’s death condoled

Islamabad: Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori has condoled the death of renowned intellectual and writer Asif Aslam Farrukhi saying the deceased had contributed significantly to the development of Urdu literature and strengthening of Japan-Pakistan relations, especially in the field of literature.

“Intellectuals and writers are the beacon of light for the entire human society. They serve as a bridge to bring people closer through their intellectual contributions as done by Asif Farrukhi,” the envoy said in a message.

Paying tribute to the deceased over his literary work, the ambassador said the passing of such an intellectual giant is the collective loss of global community.