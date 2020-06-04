Gold prices down Rs700/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs700/tola on Wednesday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market decreased to Rs97,700/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price also decreased Rs600 to Rs83,762. In the international market, bullion rates dropped $22/ounce to $1,718/ounce.
Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs7,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.