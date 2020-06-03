Govt urged to take steps for return of overseas Pakistanis

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lower Dir and Upper Dir chapter on Tuesday demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to pay heed towards the pathetic condition of overseas Pakistanis stranded in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), UAE and other Gulf countries.

Speaking at a joint press conferences at Ahyaul Uloom Balambat, JI leaders including former MNAs Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Sahibzada Tariqullah, former MPAs Muzaffar Said advocate, Saeed Gul, Dr Zakirullah Khan, former district nazim Muhammad Rasool Khan, Malik

Sher Bahadar Khan,

Shad Nawaz Khan, Aizazul Mulk Afkari and others said the overseas

Pakistanis had brought Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) into power as Imran Khan had promised to make a new Pakistan where the people won’t need to go abroad in connection with their livelihood.

“More than 100 bodies are yet to be shifted from various Gulf and the government is not making efforts to bring them,” said Sahibzada Tariqullah, adding, 26 bodies of people belonging to Lower and Upper Dir were expected to arrive today on Bacha Khan International Airport.

Representative of overseas Pakistanis Qari Fazl Rahman lamented that the overseas Pakistanis had always contributed to the development of the country.

He demanded the PM to immediately call back Raja Ali Ijaz, Pakistan’s ambassador to KSA, to the country.

Meanwhile, Islami Jamiat-I-Talaba (IJT), a student wing of JI, on Tuesday demanded the government to delay launching of online classes for college students as most of the students had no internet facilities and smartphones.