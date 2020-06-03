Promote medical students: PMA

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore has proposed that medical students, who have failed in only one subject of MBBS should promoted by keeping in view the internal assessment of students while students who have failed in two or more subjects should be given the option to take online examination.

“Various Indian states have promoted medical students on the basis of the internal assessment,” observed participants in a meeting of PMA Lahore held under the chairmanship of Prof. Ashraf Nizami at PMA House Lahore on Tuesday. A delegation of young doctors also met the PMA office-bearers. Dr. Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr. Izhar Ahmad, Dr. Tanveer Anwar, Dr. Sikandar Hayyat Gondal, Dr. Iram Shahzadi, Dr. Wajid Ali, Dr. Bushra Haq, Dr. Talha Sherwarni and Dr. Ahmad Naeem Akhtar attended the meeting. The office-bearers urged the chief minister and governor to promote medical students without wasting time. The PMA also said that few owners of private medical colleges were insisting on holding exams because they wanted to earn money out of the exams as well.

Sugar mafia: Chairman Barabri Party Pakistan Jawad Ahmad has said corona, inflation and locust have badly affected the masses but the government is chanting that everything is fine.

Tiger Force has not been seen in the field yet. Public does not even know which mafia has been granted the contract for Corona Tigers Shirts. The government does not believe in public issues, which is why the sugar mafia is still being protected, which has led to the rise in the price of sugar in the country. It has gone up from Rs 60 to Rs 90, he alleged.

Barabri Party demands announcements in the forthcoming budget to alleviate pain and sorrow of people. He expressed these views in a video link conversation with party workers. He said that the benefit of reduction in petroleum products is not reaching people. Hoarders and mafias rule in every field. The sudden increase in the price of 20 kg flour by more than Rs 100 is astonishing and now even the oven owners have hinted at an increase in the price of bread. Food Minister has failed. People will have to suffer the consequences of his failure, he said.

FIRs: Lahore police continued to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs during the partial lockdown.

Accordingly, 2,212 FIRs have been registered against the people involved in different violations during the lockdown. More than 2 lac 42 thousands citizens have been checked at pickets and inquired the reasons of their movement in the city whereas more than 2 lac 30 thousands 717 people have been issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement. More than 4,599 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released afterwards taking warranty bonds from them. More than 2 lac 19 thousands 122 vehicles including 122,762 motorcycles, 306,63 rickshaws, 6802 taxis, 46857 cars and 12038 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets.