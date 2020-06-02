DNA-based identification of plane crash victims concludes

The Sindh Forensic DNA & Serology Laboratory set up at the University of Karachi’s (KU) International Centre for Chemical & Biological Sciences (ICCBS) has completed DNA-based identification of the victims of the May 22 Model Colony plane crash.

ICCBS Director and Comstech Coordinator General Prof Dr Iqbal Choudhary said on Monday that a few cases in which the relatives have not gotten in touch with them are pending and will be completed after the availability of reference samples.

“As many as 69 samples have been received from the families of the victims, and 70 samples of the victims have been received from the police department.”

Dr Choudhary said that state-of-the-art machines and expertise were employed to complete this huge work in record time of eight days with 100 per cent accuracy, adding that the work included complete profiling of more than 69 relatives and 50 plus bodies.

“It required matching each DNA profile of the deceased with all 69 references,” he pointed out. He said that a team of volunteers and scientists worked 24/7 to complete this national assignment.