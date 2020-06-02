DPOs ordered to supervise children, women abuse cases

LAHORE:Punjab IG Shoaib Dastgir chaired a video link crime meeting at Central Police Office here on Monday. Addl IG operations Inam Ghani briefed him on situation of heinous crimes and progress of district police teams in this regard. The IG said investigation of cases of women and child abuse should be done under the supervision of DPOs at any cost and there should be no delay in taking departmental action against those who cause delay in submission of DNA Sample in such cases. He further said that district police chiefs under their supervision should start a special campaign for arrest of dangerous criminals and professional accused involved in hardened crimes in all districts of the province so that process of protection of wealth and lives of people and supremacy of law may be boosted up. He said that monitoring and inspection process should be continued in order to improve the performance of model police stations established in the province and briefing should be given to the staff deputed over there for improving service delivery. He stressed intelligence based operations should be speeded up against those anti-social elements who are involved in drug selling in the vicinity of educational institutions so that young generation may be saved from destructions of drugs. He said that law violators involved in manufacturing of metallic reel of kites, its use and selling should be behind the bars and patrolling plan of Dolphin, PRU and other patrolling forces should be enhanced and reviewed where kite flying incidents are on rise so that precious lives of citizens may be saved by putting such callous criminals behind the bars. He said crackdown by police teams should be quickened for reducing incidents of aerial firing and display of weapons and there should be no leniency for those who upload firing video on social media. He added that it is top priority of the department to save the force from corona pandemic who are on the frontline so in all districts, force should be provided with face masks, hand sanitizers and protective kits without any interruption and if in this regard, any help with respect to resources is required then central police office should contacted so that purchase of protective stuff may done on priority basis. He said that security plan of sensitive places and offices should be reviewed and all available resources and steps should be taken to improve security arrangements. During the meeting, monthly crime situation and police actions were examined whereas all RPOs, CPOs and DPOS participated in this crime meeting via video link. Addl IGP operations Inam Ghani briefed on dangerous crimes of all ranges and districts and also told about performance of Police whereas IG Punjab stressed the officers that police crackdown should be further speeded up in order to control dangerous crimes like robbery, dacoity, murder and kidnapping on ransom and officers showing good performance should be encouraged so that they perform their duties with more commitment.

He said projects launched for facilitation of citizens should be necessarily inspected and monitored therefore all officers should speed up process of inspection in accordance with the devised SOPs and officers and officials deputed over security duty should be properly briefed about challenges posed by them so that they may perform their duties by keeping themselves high alert and active. He said that process of coordination with concerned departments should be quickened for acquisition of land of buildings of Police stations so that this process should be executed as early as possible. He said that search sweep combing and intelligence based operations should be continued in the vicinity of sensitive places in all districts and smart patrolling should be made up for security of sensitive and minority worship places and also for controlling of crimes.