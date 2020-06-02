England tour probables likely to be named tomorrow

LAHORE: The National Selection Committee led by Misbah-ul-Haq will discuss to selection of potential players for the training camp for England tour shortly.

According to sources, the probables are likely to be announced for the camp on Wednesday. In all 18 centrally contracted and emerging players will be invited for the camp. Names of Fawad Alam, Imran Khan SR, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Musa, and Amad Butt will be considered. The names of Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz Mohammad Amir will also be onsidered.

Board officials will inform head coach Misbah about the final number of players in the training camp. Misbah has contacted his fellow selectors and they have been directed to prepare the initial names for the training camp.

It must be mentioned here that the ECB had convinced PCB after positive talks over biosecurity arrangements during the tour. ECB proposed to start the series with the first Test from August 5 instead of July 30. A squad of 25 players, both for Tests and T20Is, will arrive in England via chartered plan earlier in July, and players will remain in quarantine for 14 days before going out for training.