Coronavirus: PPC, KhUJ establish joint fund for media workers

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) have decided to establish a fund for the media workers affected by coronavirus.

The decision was made after the PPC and KhUJ members arranged Quran Khawani for the departed souls senior photojournalists Gulshan Aziz and Fakhruddin Syed. Gulshan Aziz had died of a heart attack while Fakhruddin Syed lost life to coronavirus, recently. More than 14 media workers, including journalists, tested positive for Covid-19 and were quarantined at their houses. In the initial phase, both the PPC and KhUJ will deposit Rs 500,000 each and the senior members would also collect donations from members for the fund.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) deputy opposition leader in the KP Assembly, Nighat Orakzai, presented a cheque to the PPC President Syed Bukhar Shah for the heirs of Gulshan Aziz and Fakhruddin Syed. She gave Rs 45,000 for the PPC-KhUJ fund. Farzand Wazir, who accompanied Nighat Orakzai, was the second PPP leader, who donated Rs 20,000, assuring the PPP would come forward to support the media workers in this difficult situation.