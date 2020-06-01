2 sisters reunited with family

Islamabad: The Bhara Kahu Police reunited two six-year-old girls with their family, the police spokesman said.

The spokesman said Muhammad Abbas, resident of Doke Mohri, Bhara Kahu, lodged a report with Bhara Khau Police Station that his two six-year-old daughters, Haleema and Zainab, had been missing.

Following this compliant SP (City) Omer Khan constituted a special team under supervision of SDPO Bhara Khau Hamza Amanullah headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Bhara Khau Police Station Sub- Inspector Naveed Tahir. This police team started the investigation, worked hard, and succeeded to trace the missing girls Haleema and Zainab.