Change norms to ward off virus: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday. The matters of mutual interest, political situation and overall situation in the country came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar told Sheikh Rashid Ahmed about the government initiatives being taken to deal with coronavirus pandemic. He said that the Punjab government is utilising all available resources to eradicate coronavirus. Special attention is being paid on the steps taken to prevent major cities, including Lahore and Rawalpindi, from corona outbreak.

He was of the view that eradication of corona can only be possible by bringing about change in social attitudes. He disclosed that due to Punjab government’s timely measures, mortality rate is low in the province as compare the size of population.

He maintained that doctors, other health professionals, police and departments concerned are working hard to deal with coronavirus. He said the government is making efforts not only to control coronavirus but to eradicate it once for all.

Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the timely steps taken by the Punjab government to prevent coronavirus spread are exemplary. He said the Punjab government has taken practical measures to prevent coronavirus spread.

The development projects and schemes for Rawalpindi were also discussed during the meeting.

New laws: Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office Saturday to discuss matters of mutual interest, political and overall situation as well as the forthcoming budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

Usman Buzdar said the corona pandemic had changed the lifestyle, therefore, a change in routine was the need of the time. He said that new laws would have to be introduced to change social norms. He said the Punjab government had already introduced the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020 to ensure 100 percent implementation of government initiatives in case of any outbreak. The emergency situation demanded immediate response, he said, adding Punjab was the first province that had introduced the ordinance. Usman Buzdar said that practical steps had also been taken to control the attack of locusts in the province.

Grieved: Usman Buzdar expressed deep sorrow over the death of three members of a family in a roof collapse in Tandlianwala, Faisalabad. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family. He ordered the provision of best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from the commissioner.