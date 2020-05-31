Another corona patient dies at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: A corona patient died at the Nishtar Hospital on Saturday. Altaf Hussain, 55, was admitted to the hospital a couple of days back and he was tested positive but he failed to survive and expired at corona ward, the doctors said. The patient belonged to Shujabad. Nishtar Medical Health University spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmed said that total 1,039 corona suspects had been admitted to the hospital so far while 267 patients had been tested corona positive. He told that 68 patients had died while 132 patients had been recovered till now from corona. He informed that 55 corona patients, including 22 suspects and 25 corona positive patients, were admitted to the hospital on Saturday. He told that five corona positive patients were in serious condition and three serious patients had been put on ventilators. Meanwhile, six corona suspects were discharged from the hospital and they left for their hometown Lahore. They were discharged on the special orders of the Punjab Home Department and the Multan quarantine centre allowed them to leave. The corona suspects discharged from quarantine centre were Hassan Ahmad, Nadia, Mamoon, Farmanullah, Asif and Khurram.