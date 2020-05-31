Shopping malls reopen in Kiev

Kiev: Shopping malls opened in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Saturday as the ex-Soviet country gradually eases lockdown restrictions.

The reopening of malls, complete with strict social distancing protocols, is the latest in a series of measures to relax the confinement orders as President Volodymyr Zelensky bids to stimulate the economy.

Ukraine re-opened outdoor cafas, beauty salons, dental clinics and parks earlier this month. The subway re-opened on Monday. Mall customers are required to observe social distancing and wear masks and gloves to protect themselves and others against the virus.

"I´m happy to be back," Maryna, an 18-year-old in skinny jeans, told AFP at a shopping centre in eastern Kiev.

The mall´s food court and cinema that she used to frequent with her friends are still closed, however.

A guard armed with a non-contact digital thermometer stands at the mall´s entrance while a sign warns customers to wear a mask. The anti-virus restrictions introduced in mid-March had made Maryna feel "trapped", said the youngster, declining to give her last name.