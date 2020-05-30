close
Sat May 30, 2020
Pak Army shoots down another Indian spy drone

Top Story

 
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spy quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector. According to Inter Services Public relations (ISPR), the quadcopter intruded 700 meters into Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Nekrun Sector. It may be mentioned that on Wednesday last, the army had shot down an Indian quadcopter that intruded into Pakistani side of LoC.

