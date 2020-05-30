CDA begins development work in sectors E-12/2, E-12/3

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started process for initiating development works in sector E-12/2 and E-12/3. Tenders for development works of both sub-sectors have been invited through national newspapers.

NITs for development works in sector E-12/2 and E-12/3 have also been issued. Sealed bids under “Single Stage Two Envelope” procedure from Firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council having valid registration Certificate in Category C-3 or above have been invited.

Under this project, construction of Road Network, establishment of water supply system and provision of sewerage system in both the sectors would be ensured.

It is pertinent to mention here that work on Service Road (North) sector E-12 is also in progress and is being carried out at fast pace. Development work in Sector E-12 was stalled for more than three (03) decades. Incumbent management not only removed all hurdles but also started construction of service road. Now tenders for development of two sub sectors Sector E-12 have also been issued.