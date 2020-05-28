Islamabad continues to be in sleeping mode

Islamabad: Though Wednesday was the last official Eid holiday, fewer vehicles were seen on Islamabad's roads due to the closure of public places and parks over coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the residents, who have settled in the city either for employment, business or education, are already in native towns across the country to mark the post-Ramazan festival with relatives.

The administration closed Faisal Masjid and the way to it along with parks and the road leading to Damne Koh point on Margalla hills. Most road users were non-locals, who pulled up along green belts on Faisal Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, Khayaban-i-Saharwardy, Margallah Road and Seventh Avenue for chatting, rest and refreshment.

As the shopping malls reopened after three days closure to Eid festival, the people, including non-locals, thronged them. As the government had announced the closure of offices from May 22 to May 27 on account of Eidul Fitr, many employees have availed themselves of the annual holidays. Some residents said they wanted to visit hometowns on Eid but couldn't do so due to restrictions and coronavirus fears.