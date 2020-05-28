Six more die as another 699 diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh

Six more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 as another 699 were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection in Sindh during the past 24 hours, while 559 of those who tested positive for the infectious disease were from Karachi.

Local transmission of the viral infection has added another 699 patients to the province’s healthcare service system, increasing the toll of the patients to 24,206.

During the past 24 hours, 2,177 tests were conducted and they resulted in 699 fresh cases, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily message. “This is 31 per cent positive cases out of the total tests conducted, which is comparatively higher.”

He said that six more patients have died due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 380, which constitutes 1.56 per cent of the total patients. He added that 235 patients are in critical condition, of whom 42 have been put on life support.

According to his statement, 14,556 patients are under treatment, of whom 12,836 are quarantined at home, 793 at isolation centres and 927 at different hospitals of the province. He said that 755 patients have recovered, increasing the number of cured people to 9,270, which shows a 38.3 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said that out of the 699 new cases, 559 belong to Karachi alone: District East has 174 cases, District Central 125, District South 99, District West 56, District Korangi 50 and District Malir 33.

He said Ghotki has 24 new cases, Sukkur 11, Larkana 10, Mirpurkhas seven, Jacobabad and Badin six each, Hyderabad five, Shikarpur four, Jamshoro three, Khairpur and Thatta two each, and Dadu, Qambar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Mohammad Khan one each.

The chief executive once again urged the people of the province to stay home, observe self-isolation and avoid crowding the markets, otherwise controlling the virus spread will become impossible.