close
Thu May 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 28, 2020

Uncertainty over next ICC chairman

Sports

AFP
May 28, 2020

LONDON: Shashank Manohar is prepared to stay on as International Cricket Council chairman to oversee a “smooth transition” following reports that former India captain Sourav Ganguly is considering standing, the ICC said Wednesday.

Indian administrator Manohar, who became the ICC’s first independent chairman in 2016, has ruled out a third term in office. The game’s global governing body said no final decision had been taken regarding the election process but the subject would be discussed further on Thursday (today).

There had been suggestions that Colin Graves, who recently stood down as chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, would succeed Manohar unopposed until reports emerged that Ganguly, currently the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, was interested in the role.

South African director of cricket Graeme Smith has backed fellow former Test captain Ganguly, saying: “It is time for someone close to the modern game with leadership credentials to get into the position.”

Latest News

More From Sports