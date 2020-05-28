Pak athletes send replies to SAG doping body

KARACHI: The athletes who have failed dope tests sent their replies through Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) to the 13th South Asian Games Doping Control Committee on Wednesday, ‘The News’ learnt through sources.

Olympian Mehboob Ali (400 metre hurdles), 110metre hurdler Mohammad Naeem and sprinter Samiullah have failed dope tests which were conducted during the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year.

According to sources, the athletes have forwarded their replies to the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) which forwarded them to the doping wing of SAG through the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

Mehboob, who was part of Pakistan’s contingent for the 2016 Rio Olympics, and Mohammad Naeem had claimed golds in the Nepal SAG while Samiullah had lifted bronze. They are in danger of being deprived of their individual as well as relays medals which they have secured during the biennial spectacle.

If proved guilty they would also have to return Pakistan’s government cash awards which they received a few days ago for claiming medals in the region’s most important event.

Acceding to sources, Mehboob and his maternal uncle Naeem have denied wrongdoing and have requested for testing their B samples. The tests expenses will be met by the athletes themselves. Meanwhile, sources said, Samiullah in his reply has said that he belongs to a remote area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he has used medicine for treatment of his injury and if there is anything wrong in that, which he does not know, then he begs pardon for that.

Both Mehboob and Naeem belong to Army while Samiullah serves WAPDA. As per WADA rules the athletes will be given ample chance of defending themselves and they will also be given the right to appeal against any punishment.

Former international athlete Mohammad Talib said that it’s a very serious matter and a strong system would be required to check this menace in future. “It would have been much better had athletes been tested before flying for Nepal for the South Asian Games,” Talib told The News. “The relevant federation, departments and NOC should perform their responsibilities in future to avert such things. Athletes cannot be ignorant; they are responsible for what they have done,” Talib said. “State should also help in the whole process as without state funding it is not possible to carry out tests of the athletes,” Talib said.

“All these things and responsibilities are mentioned in the IOC charter chapter-4, article-8,” Talib said and added that coaches were equally responsible. “Coaches know everything about their athletes. For example if an athlete normally records 10.8 seconds and suddenly he inks 10.2 seconds, the coach should know that there is something wrong. Coaches are the best judges of their athletes and know what their charges are doing,” Talib said.