UAE, Palestine ambassadors grieved over plane crash

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi has offered condolences and sympathies to families of the victims of PIA plane crash on residential area before landing at Karachi Airport.

“Sincere condolences to leadership and people of Pakistan on this tragic accident, wishing speedy recovery for injured in blessed days of Ramadan,” the ambassador said in a statement.

Ambassador of Palestine state in Pakistan Ahmad Rabei in his message has conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathies for the people who lost their dearest ones in the plane crash.

“It is indeed a great loss and we Palestinians are very much grieved over the loss of our brothers and sisters, may Allah bless their souls an eternal peace, and grant the injured one’s speedy recovery, Ambassador Ahmed said.

He said: “Our good wishes and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult time as we pray to Almighty Allah to bless them with the courage to bear such a great loss, I am really sorry for such a great loss, May Allah Subhanahu wa Taala protect our brothers and sisters and bless them with lot of goods, Ameen,” the Palestine’s ambassador said.