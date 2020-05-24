SHO killed in Kohat firing incident

KOHAT: Station House Officer (SHO) Lachi Police Station, Sub Inspector Nazar Abbas was killed and his gunman was seriously injured in firing incident when unknown assailants targeted them at Lachi Bazar last night.Police said SHO Nazir Abbas was rushed to the DHQ hospital Kohat in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. The condition of gunman Jasim Ali is stated to be critical in ICU who received multiple bullets in body. During search operation on Saturday, police killed one of the assailants involved in firing in encounter and other managed to escape in injured condition.