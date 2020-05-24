9 more test positive for corona in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Nine more suspected patients of coronavirus tested positive, taking the tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 317 in the district on Saturday.

A communique issued from the deputy commissioner office said that nine reported positive for the fast-travelling viral infection. The patients identified as Dr Muhammad Suhraab Khan, Naseem Begum, Nehar Begum, Shahan Murad, Tasawwar Dawood, Shireen Taj and Syed Ali Khan had undergone a test for Covid-19, which declared them confirmed cases. Of the 317 cases, it said that 89 were the workers of Pakistan Tobacco Company of Akora Khattak, while 10 other patients of the Nowshera district reported positive for viral disease in Peshawar. Similarly, 684 reported negative while five more patients recovered from the infectious disease. Thirteen patients have died of fast-spreading viral disease so far.