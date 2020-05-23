A baby pulled alive from crash site

KARACHI: This is the incredible moment a baby appears to have been pulled from the area surrounding a the PIA. A man reportedly interrupted a live news broadcast from the scene as he ran through clutching the small child in his arms, media reported.

Police had set up a cordon around the scene of the horror crash when all of a sudden out of the smoke came an emergency aid worker carrying a baby, wriggling in his arms.

The baby appears to be from a family in the community where the crash took place and was buried under rubble caused by the impact of the crash.