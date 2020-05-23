Shahbaz for Imran’s resignation over sugar scam

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif while demanding Imran Khan's resignation has said those who give a free hand to rob the nation do not deserve the right to hold the prime minister's chair.

In a statement on Friday, he said the sugar scandal inquiry report has tried its best to prove black as white by not implicating the most obvious culprit Imran Khan. Imran gave a free hand to rob the national treasure and later tried an eyewash hunt for those who benefited from his decisions, he said.

Shahbaz said it is proven beyond doubt that the decisions which led to this mega corruption scandal were all made by Imran Khan who signed the licence to loot the nation.

He questioned the prime minister's rationale behind export approval against the recommendation of the sugar advisory board.

He said the nation was robbed twice, once by permitting export and then Rs 36 overpriced import of sugar.

He said blaming others won't save Imran’s skin because he is responsible for every decision made by the Economic Coordination Committee and the cabinet.