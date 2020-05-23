Nowshera reports 15 fresh cases of Covid-19

NOWSHERA: Another 15 people tested positive for coronavirus in Nowshera that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 308, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said of the 308 patients confirmed for Covid-19, a good number – 89 - were from a tobacco company. The official said as many as 651 people had tested negative for the viral disease. Five people have recovered from the disease, he added.

The deputy commissioner said the five people who had defeated the viral infection included Dr Amna, Zar Nawaz Khan, Awais, Umama and Dr Jattan Kumar. The official said the coronavirus patients who had recovered from in the Nowshera district stood at 90. The fatalities count in Nowshera, he added, was 13, so far.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain: Meanwhile, the central secretary general of the Awami Nation Party (ANP), Mian Iftikhar Hussain, who had tested positive for Covid-19, was recovering from the viral disease after going into isolation at his Pabbi residence. His elder brother, Mian Muhammad Sarir, had lost the battle to coronavirus at the age of 72 recently after remaining under treatment at two hospitals in Peshawar for almost three weeks.

The nationalist leader, in a statement, said he was feeling better now after isolating himself at his home. He deplored that he could not meet the people who had attended the funeral of his elder brother as he was not feeling well and also to stop the spread of the viral infection. Mian Iftikhar thanked President Arif Alvi, senior ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, party head Asfandyar Wali Khan, opposition leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Pakistan People’s Party leaders Mian Raza Rabbani, Farhatullah Babar, Abdur Rehman Malik, Maulana Hamidul Haq of JUI-S, Amir Muqam of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Adviser to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chan and others who called him to offer condolences over the death of his brother and asked about his health.