Chinese embassy donates 8,000 food packages

Islamabad : The Embassy of China in Islamabad has donated 8,000 food packages for distribution among most vulnerable Afghan refugees, especially those who have been adversely affected due to current COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in Embassy of China and participated by Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Director General (Afghanistan) Foreign Office, Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing, Ambassador of Afghanistan Shakrullah Atif Mashal and other dignitaries, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The assistance has been made under China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Cooperation. Earlier, the China Ambassador also donated 1500 food packages which were distributed among Afghan Refugees in the start of Holy month of Ramazan.