IGP KP lauds performance of cops

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi on Thursday awarded certificates to cops of North Waziristan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat on doing well against terrorists, extortionists, target killers and other criminals. The North Waziristan Police had arrested main accused in the honour killing of two girls as well as the accused who made video clip with both the girls. The accused have confessed their crime in the court. The North Waziristan Police had become a party in this sensitive case and had registered a case from police side in it.

Similarly Bannu and Lakki Marwat Police had arrested two terrorists and many target killers and extortionists in different raids wanted to police in several terrorism cases. Speaking on the occasion, the IGP, in particular, paid tribute to the valor, courage and devotion to duty of the North Waziristan Police by saying that they arrested the honour Killing accused within 48 hours and thus upheld the justice.