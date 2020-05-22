PCB all set to start players’ training at NCA

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to start players training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) around the last week of May, it will also be requiring ICC green signal on adopting approved SOPs for practice session.

A well-placed source has confirmed to The News that that the PCB held their first session with cricketers (possible touring party) to get their feedback on the forthcoming England tour and it was decided to start players practice most probably in pools from last days of May. “First of all the aspirants will undergo COVID-19 test before starting their training. At the same we have also approached the ICC to get clearance on the SOPs we have prepared for cricketers training and nets at the NCA. Most probably cricketers training will be conducted in pools. All those who will be involved in training (coaches and officials) will also have to go through the testing procedure,” the source confirmed to The News.

The session with cricketers the other day mostly revolved around the players concerns on the security of the touring party and whether at all players would be in a position to take along their families with them on the tour that could well take as long as 60 days. “Yes, some senior players and officials including Waqar Younus and Azhar Ali inquired on the possibilities of taking along their families. Under the COVID-19 threats, it is almost impossible to take your kids and families with you. So chances are that players would not be allowed to take along their families as doing so is not safe and it would be sort of taking unnecessary risk. At the same time more than 100 percent efforts will be made to ensure safety and security of all cricketers on the tour. There we would not compromise on anything. The safety and security of cricketers would be of paramount importance and that is what we have told the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) before making any commitments on the tour,” the source within the Board confirmed. Cricketers during the interaction with the PCB officials were positive on the tour and listened carefully to all the arrangements in place for their safe and secure travelling-boarding and lodging in England.

“If required another session with cricketers will also be arranged but it seems that all aspirants are confident that measures taken by boards are in the best interest of the cricketers.” Pakistan are to play three Test and as many T20 matches on the tour. “Ageas Bowl in Hampshire and Manchester’s Old Trafford are set to share the burden of majority of matches Pakistan are to play this summer in England. Everything has been managed and now we look to the governments (both sides) permission to go ahead with the Test series plan.”