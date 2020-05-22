Pak-Afghan trade registers tremendous increase: Adviser

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said trade with Afghanistan has increased tremendously after opening border six days a week.

He said this while briefing the media at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Thursday, said an official handout. The adviser added that Saturday had been reserved for pedestrian border crossings with the consent of both the countries. He said Pakistanis returning home from Afghanistan through Torkham border were being quarantined in the Khyber district. Ajmal Wazir said CM Mehmood Khan had announced that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated with simplicity this year and all kinds of unnecessary activities would be avoided. “This time, Eidi should be given to the deserving people instead of own children,” he suggested. The adviser said precautionary measures should be strictly followed on Eid ul Fitr. Explaining the situation of coronavirus in the province, Ajmal Wazir said the recovery rate in KP was the highest among all the provinces, which was 31 per cent. He said there were 200 isolation wards in the province with a capacity of 5598 beds. Similarly, he explained, there were about 359 quarantine centres in the province. The adviser said over 550 ventilators in the province had been reserved for coronavirus patients.