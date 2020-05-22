MoU signed for PC opening in Bahria Town

Islamabad : The Pakistan Services Limited and AAA Associates have signed a memorandum of understanding for the opening of the Pearl Continental Hotel in Bahria Town, Phase 8, Rawalpindi.

Hashoo Group Hospitality Division Chief Operating Officer Haseeb Gardezi said the initiative would bring about significant economic growth and employment opportunities in the area.

“We are pleased to partner with AAA Associates to make a landmark entrance with our Pearl-Continental brand in the heart of Bahria Town,” he said.

AAA Associates chairman Fawad Bashir and managing director Lt-Col (retd) Shahzad Ali Kiani said they felt honoured to contribute to a housing society with vast opportunities and a promising future with one-of-a-kind lifestyle.

They said the Pearl-Continental Hotel would be part of the AAA Octa multipurpose development in the business district of Bahria Town, Phase 8.

According to them, within the development the five-star hotel will feature a minimum of 120 rooms and suites, a variety of fine-dining multi-cuisine restaurants, a spa and fitness center, activity areas for children, as well as meeting rooms and large event spaces.

The hotel will be part of the multi-purpose AAA Octa Building , which not only will be one of the tallest buildings of Punjab but will also feature a theme-based mall, office spaces and an executive club to cater to a host of leisure and business activities.