90 HCs promoted

Rawalpindi: Regional Police Officer (Rawalpindi) Region Dr Sohail Habib Tajik issued promotion orders for 90 head constables (HCs) of Rawalpindi Region to the next rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

The promotion directives have been issued here on Thursday from Regional Police Office in accordance of the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee.

The promoted HCs were pinned badges by RPO Rawalpindi Region Dr Sohail Habib Tajik and City Police Officer DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis.