LGH installs four modern machines for virus patients

LAHORE:Four state-of-the-art high fluenazel canola machines equipped with modern facilities for coronavirus patients have been installed at Lahore General Hospital.

This was stated by Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameerud Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar while telling the details of the machines to the media representatives in LGH on Wednesday.

He said the machines would be useful in treating patients of coronavirus and other respiratory diseases. Similarly, those who are having difficulty and need a ventilator to get rid of respiratory problems, these machines would also help them. He said that the same machines have been successfully used in European countries, the United States and China.

Prof Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar said the government has given priority to the corona patients and left no stone unturned in arranging facilities for their treatment. He said the machines have been procured from the government resources.

He said the machines would provide significant relief to the patients of corona in LGH. LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin, Prof Judat Saleem, Dr Irfan Malik, Dr Laila Shafiq and other doctors were also present in the media briefing. Prof Judat Saleem said the machines have two purposes, one is for children and the other is for adults.

medics' health: The Pakistan Medical Association has expressed concern about the health of doctors, nurses and paramedics in the prevailing situation of coronavirus. They are working very hard at quarantine centres, isolations centres, HDU and ICUs to treat the coronavirus patients. Moreover, doctors are serving with dedication in hospital wards, emergencies and OPDs at both public and private sector hospitals, said PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad in a statement on Wednesday.

He said, in this scenario, it is very unfortunate that people are attacking and destroying the health facilities and threatening the healthcare workers. PMA has received such complains of violence both from public and private hospitals throughout Pakistan, he added.

He said, “We already have shortage of facilities, experts and technical people at our hospitals. The situation will be very unfortunate if healthcare workers do not come to the hospitals due to such incidents.”

In a letter written to the prime minister and chief ministers, the PMA has requested the government to protect the healthcare workers from coronavirus by providing them with personal protective equipment on a regular basis. The letter said the healthcare workers must also be protected from violent mobs at the hospitals. It said the duty hours of the doctors should be limited to 6 hours. Risk allowance should be given to all the employees of the hospitals from grade 1 to 20.

Use of mask for all should be made mandatory with necessary provision of law, the PMA said. It said the government should facilitate more and more people for coronavirus test. It asked the government to provide all the required comforts to the patients at quarantine and isolation centres.