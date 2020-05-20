close
Wed May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020

Chinese military medical team visits NCOC

Top Story

 
May 20, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A ten-members Chinese Military Medical team headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen visited National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The team was briefed about Pakistan’s efforts against pandemic so far, future course of action including emergency response measures, says an ISPR press release on Tuesday.

The visiting delegation was apprised on TTQ strategy which is corner stone of Pakistan’s National COVID Effort and helping the scale and scope of targeted lockdowns and containment efforts against COVID-19.

The NCOC officials thanked the visiting delegation for sharing their expertise and valuable input.

