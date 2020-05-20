Islamabad Police holds ‘e-kutchery’ to address public complaints

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police on Tuesday held third ‘e-kutchery’ in the city with an aim to resolve public complaints and address their issues by ensuring justice to them at their doorstep as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a police spokesman said.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan listened to the problems of citizens in this ‘e-kutchery’ and assured to resolve public problems on merit. Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Nawaz, senior police officials and citizens also attended this ‘e-kutchery’ by using Zoom application.

MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz appreciated the initiative of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan for using e-technology effectively for addressing public issues. He said that government, as well as its institutions, have the responsibility to serve the people and public service is being ensured with commitment during this phase of COVID-19.

He said that Prime Minister has categorically directed to serve people in this need of the hour. He also congratulated IGP Islamabad for effective steps in resolving public complaints on merit.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that Islamabad police is creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Islamabad Police Chief said that successful policing is not possible without the cooperation of the citizens and he also thanked the philanthropists and volunteers who coordinated with police and ensured and help to the poor during this phase of COVID-19. He also thanked the citizens who attended the ‘e-kuthcery’ and assured effective policing for their safety.

The participants of this ’e-kutchery’ appreciated the role of Islamabad police in creating awareness among citizens against COVID-19 besides maintaining law and order and also ensuring a fair distribution of ration to the deserving people with the help of philanthropists. They also lauded the front line role of Islamabad police in the fight against COVID-19.