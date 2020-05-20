Corona claims six more lives

Rawalpindi : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another six lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths so far caused by the disease in Rawalpindi district to 73 and in the federal capital to nine.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that the virus claimed four lives in Rawalpindi district and two in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours. All the four patients died in the district were over 60 years of age according to district health department while one of the two patients died in ICT was a PIMS employee having over 50 years of age.

Two of the four patients died in Rawalpindi were undergoing treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital and two at Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. Two of the patients were from Rawal Town, one from cantonment board area and one from Tehsil Gujar Khan.

In last 24 hours, as many as 93 new patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking total number of patients so far confirmed from the region to 2626.

As many as 56 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district in last 24 hours taking tally to 1592 of which 362 have discharged after treatment while 73 have died, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

A total of 365 confirmed patients of the disease were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities on Tuesday while number of those who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 but have not been registered with any healthcare facility as yet reached 791.

A total of 791 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness have been in isolation at their homes in the district while 2112 persons are under quarantine at homes, said the EDO. As many as 1157 active cases of the disease were there in the district on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed two lives in ICT in last 24 hours while another 37 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 1034. To date, 113 patients have recovered from the disease in the federal capital while on Tuesday, a total of 912 active cases of COVID-19 were there in ICT according to the National Command and Control Centre.