DMC East resumes development works in its areas

The East District Municipal Corporation (DMC) has installed street lights and carpeted roads in Gulshan Town, read a statement issued from the East DMC’s office on Sunday.

East DMC Chairman Moeed Anwar said that while the body has been fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic by spraying disinfectants throughout the district, they have also been making sure to perform their other duties.

Anwar said development works across the city have been hampered due to the lockdown that was imposed by the Sindh government to prevent local transmission of COVID-19. Now, however, since the preventive lockdown has been eased a little, the East DMC management has decided to expedite development works in the areas under their jurisdiction.

He made the assurance that the streets where the carpeting of roads was being done earlier but then left in the middle due to the lockdown, would be completed first on an emergency basis. As for those streets that are devoid of any street lights, he said that lights as well as poles will be installed before Eidul Fitr.