UAE to conduct Rapid corona test for repatriation

DUBAI: The Rapid Corona Test will be conducted for the stranded Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before departure to their homeland, a senior diplomat informed The News.

Pakistan Consulate Dubai stated that “Rapid Corona Test” were conducted in Pakistani passengers leaving for Faisalabad at Dubai airport on Thursday. Pakistan Consul General in Dubai Ahmad Amjad Ali inspected the Rapid Corona Test process of the Pakistani passengers in the premises of building of Dubai Airport terminal 2.

According to the Press Counsellor Ashique Shaikh 290 passengers who left for Faisalabad in two PIA flights from Dubai on Thursday.

“Only those tested negative were allowed to get onboard the aircraft”, Pakistan Consulate Dubai stated in its tweet.

These tests will be conducted before issuing boarding pass and, if the result appeared positive then the passenger wouldnot be allowed to board, the senior diplomat informed The News. “The local authorities will provide treatment to the positive coronavirus passengers”, he further added.

“The result of Rapid Corona Tests conducted through blood examination come after 15 minutes,” he elaborated, adding that it is pregnancy style test.

The Rapid Corona Test’s accuracy, however, has been questioned, with some estimates claiming that they are less than 30 percent reliable, according to the health experts.

On the other hand, Dubai health authorities have already banned the rapid viral test three days back for its residents and citizens in the emirates.

Moreover, 5,883 stranded Pakistanis from Dubai have been repatriated through 26 PIA Special Flights, according to the figures tweeted by the consulate.

The diplomat mission once again requested the stranded Pakistanis to remain calm and wait for their turn for evacuation.