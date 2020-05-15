IHC orders PMDC to decide private college application

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) to decide the registration application of a private medical college by May 20.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the college’s petition.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that the PMC had registered his college but the commission had been terminated in light of the court judgment.

He said the PMDC decisions were also cancelled after its termination. He said the college had admitted students after recognition by the PMDC.

The court ordered the PMDC to decide the application of college by May 20 and adjourned the hearing.