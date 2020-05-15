Govt urged to open all shopping malls

Islamabad : Aftab Hussain Siddiqi, a Tehreek Insaaf member of National Assembly, has demanded of the government to open all shopping malls of the country immediately, says a press release.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Siddiqi expressed disappointment that although malls are better equipped and adequately staffed to implement the SOPs required to be observed to control the spread of cronavirus, the government instead has allowed markets to open their shops, which may prove dangerous, as they are not observing any SOPs.

He asked the government to open all the shopping malls as they are far more disciplined. Also, because of the nature of their layout and controlled entry and exit points of the building, they can easily check each and every shopper when they enter the building.

The security staff of the building can deny access to people who are not using masks. Their staff can also apply sanitizers when the people enter these malls for shopping.