JS Bank donates Rs10mln to SIUT

KARACHI: JS Bank, Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation and its partners have donated over Rs10 million to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), keeping in view the growing need to strengthen the national healthcare system in the fight against COVID-19, a statement said on Thursday.

The support will aid SIUT in procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, testing and lab equipment and other necessities for treating and managing patients of COVID-19, it added.

The cheques were handed over by Kamran Jafar, Deputy CEO of JS Bank Limited to Dr Zafar Hussain and other team members of SIUT.

Jafar said: “SIUT has set new standards in public healthcare for the populace at large in Pakistan. We as an institution and as Pakistani cannot thank Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi and his team enough for all that they have done for the nation.”